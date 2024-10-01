You hear the story of the Florida “Sinkfrog”? 🐸

It was quite an adventure for the little guy and it was all documented for EVERYONE to see on TikTok last month!

It all started when the small froggy found his way into a Florida couple’s bathroom sink and wouldn’t leave. He found himself camped out there for weeks, probably frightened being so close to such BIG humans!

The kind couple named him Sinkfrog, who found his way down inside the sink, and couldn’t find his way out, alternating getting stuck between the main drain and the overflow drain at the top, so finally, they decided to flush him out.

The good news is he made it out unscathed. They even bought a big terrarium and decided to keep “Sinkfrog” as a pet.

I guess you could say just as he got attached to that drain, the couple got attached to him! 😊

Check out the rescue video below! ⬇️⬇️

Here’s the rescue video, and here he is in his new home.