I’m going to pass on this one - even though I’m a huge fan of Nicolas Cage. He plays Longlegs in the movie and from what I hear it’s CRAZY!

Did you see what going on with TikTok!? Apparently, it’s become a trend now to take a picture or video of yourself BEFORE seeing the movie, Longlegs.

And then a picture or video of yourself AFTER seeing the movie.

Basically it looks like this.. BEFORE: 🙂😃😁 AFTER: 😕😱🫢