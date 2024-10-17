WICKED Coming Soon

Olympic celebrities PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It’s going to be the BIG movie this Thanksgiving/Holiday Season and I can’t wait!

However, you may have heard the controversy about a change that was made to the Universal movie image.. and how upset Cynthia Erivo was.

Here’s her response:

“None of this is funny. None of this is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us. The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer ...because, without words we communicate with our eyes.”

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is deeply hurtful.”

