Who is NOT getting tipped?

Who do you REFUSE to tip, even when a credit card machine asks us to?

Well... #1 on the list is... your MECHANIC.

mechanic

Most Americans wouldn’t tip a mechanic, because they’re seen as professionals who already make a good wage and charge a lot!

Think about it... the last time I brought one of those mailers in for a “$29.99 oil change”, the guy came back out and told me I needed 3 other things done to my car and the bill would be $567!!

Yeah... NO TIP FOR YOU!

Here are the 4 people we refuse to tip, even when prompted:

• Mechanics. 82% would never tip them. 18% said they might.

• Concession stand workers at sporting events. 76% wouldn’t tip. **That $12 hot dog just stings too much!**

• Fast-food workers. 53% wouldn’t tip them.

• Any restaurant worker when you’re picking the food up yourself? 51% won’t do it.

On the flip-side, the top people we ALWAYS tip are food-delivery drivers, Uber drivers, Instacart shoppers and bartenders.





