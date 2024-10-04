Who is NOT getting tipped?

You mean you want me to tip at a self-checkout? 🤔

tipping

By Mike Kruz

Who do you REFUSE to tip, even when a credit card machine asks us to?

Well... #1 on the list is... your MECHANIC.

mechanic

Most Americans wouldn’t tip a mechanic, because they’re seen as professionals who already make a good wage and charge a lot!

Think about it... the last time I brought one of those mailers in for a “$29.99 oil change”, the guy came back out and told me I needed 3 other things done to my car and the bill would be $567!!

Yeah... NO TIP FOR YOU!

Here are the 4 people we refuse to tip, even when prompted:

•  Mechanics. 82% would never tip them. 18% said they might.

•  Concession stand workers at sporting events. 76% wouldn’t tip. **That $12 hot dog just stings too much!**

•  Fast-food workers. 53% wouldn’t tip them.

•  Any restaurant worker when you’re picking the food up yourself? 51% won’t do it.

On the flip-side, the top people we ALWAYS tip are food-delivery drivers, Uber drivers, Instacart shoppers and bartenders.


See more HERE ➡️ Upgraded Points

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!