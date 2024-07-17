Who has Tampa Bay’s BEST Hot Dog?🌭Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Does the perfect Summer food exist? After ice cream, it’s gotta be a HOT DOG right off the grill! We all do them differently… some prefer mustard and relish, others chili & onions and still others, just some ketchup and they’re satisfied.

Tampa Bay has a number of hot dog joints that specialize in the simple up to the grandiose, and here’s a sampling of a few of them!





TAMPA:

• Mel’s Hot Dogs — 4136 E. Busch Blvd.

Mel’s is an old school joint serving up the “top dogs in Tampa”. They must be doing something right, as they’ve been family-owned and operated since opening up on July 3rd, 1973! Try their Special hot dog… all beef on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, onions, kraut, relish and pickle. Yum!

• Portillo’s — 2002 E. Fowler Ave.

A Chicago-born chain that serves up delicious hot dogs, as well as Italian beef sandwiches & more, plus beer & wine in their cool, retro digs.





ST. PETE:

• Engine Number 9 — 56 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

Boasting the “Best burgers in St. Pete”, don’t sleep on the glizzies from this small sports bar with a strong hockey vibe, owned by Jason Esposito. Yup, of that Esposito family! Jason is the son of Tony and nephew of Phil. The “No. 9 Dog” with grilled onions & mushrooms, bacon and American cheese is a must!

• Tropicana Field — 1 Tropicana Dr.

Is there anything better than a dog and a beer at a baseball game?! Watch the Rays with a number of delicious-every-time dogs in hand, but you better get in line early at Pig + Potato on the Center Field Porch, if you’re to savor one of their half-pound Nathan’s pretzel dogs, because they only make 98 per game!





CLEARWATER:

• Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill — 7 Rockaway St.

With all that delicious seafood on the menu, it’s easy to miss one of their Ultimate Chili Cheese Dogs or Stray Beach Dogs, but weighing in at a 1/4 pound and at less than $10 each, you can’t go wrong with either!

Did I miss YOUR favorite? Send me an e-mail ➡️ HERE!