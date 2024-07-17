Who has Tampa Bay’s BEST Hot Dog?🌭Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Several delicious options throughout the area to check out

Happy National Hot Dog Day

By Mike Kruz

Does the perfect Summer food exist? After ice cream, it’s gotta be a HOT DOG right off the grill! We all do them differently… some prefer mustard and relish, others chili & onions and still others, just some ketchup and they’re satisfied.

Tampa Bay has a number of hot dog joints that specialize in the simple up to the grandiose, and here’s a sampling of a few of them!


TAMPA:

Mel’s Hot Dogs 4136 E. Busch Blvd.

Mel’s is an old school joint serving up the “top dogs in Tampa”. They must be doing something right, as they’ve been family-owned and operated since opening up on July 3rd, 1973! Try their Special hot dog… all beef on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, onions, kraut, relish and pickle. Yum!

Portillo’s 2002 E. Fowler Ave.

A Chicago-born chain that serves up delicious hot dogs, as well as Italian beef sandwiches & more, plus beer & wine in their cool, retro digs.


ST. PETE:

Engine Number 9 56 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

Boasting the “Best burgers in St. Pete”, don’t sleep on the glizzies from this small sports bar with a strong hockey vibe, owned by Jason Esposito. Yup, of that Esposito family! Jason is the son of Tony and nephew of Phil. The “No. 9 Dog” with grilled onions & mushrooms, bacon and American cheese is a must!

Tropicana Field 1 Tropicana Dr.

Is there anything better than a dog and a beer at a baseball game?! Watch the Rays with a number of delicious-every-time dogs in hand, but you better get in line early at Pig + Potato on the Center Field Porch, if you’re to savor one of their half-pound Nathan’s pretzel dogs, because they only make 98 per game!


CLEARWATER:

Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill 7 Rockaway St.

With all that delicious seafood on the menu, it’s easy to miss one of their Ultimate Chili Cheese Dogs or Stray Beach Dogs, but weighing in at a 1/4 pound and at less than $10 each, you can’t go wrong with either!

Did I miss YOUR favorite? Send me an e-mail ➡️ HERE!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

