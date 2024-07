Let’s go back in time to - July 18th of 1992. That’s the day Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown got married. They were married at her New Jersey estate. She wore a 40k wedding dress and in attendance were people like Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Gloria Estefan, and more.

Then in 2006, after years of troubling headlines in tabloids, Whitney Houston filed for divorce.

She sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.

