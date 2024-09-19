What’s watercress? 🤔

The HEALTHIEST veggie there is... allegedly

watercress

By Mike Kruz

Growing up, Mom always said, “Eat your watercress!” Well... maybe not, but definitely, “Eat your vegetables!”

Typically, it was more stuff like green beans, peas and squash. Not sure if I’ve ever had watercress lettuce before, but according to the CDC, it’s the healthiest vegetable available to us, or at least the most “nutrient dense” vegetable.

Nutrient density is essentially how jam-packed different foods are with vitamins and minerals compared to how many calories they contain. The ones with the most nutrients and fewest calories rank highest.

Here’s their top 5:

1.  Watercress

2.  Chinese cabbage

3.  Chard

4.  Beet greens

5.  Spinach

Finally, at 5, is a vegetable I KNOW that I’ve eaten before! I think I’ll listen to Mom and stick with the green beans, peas and squash... and beets! Yum. Those sure are good too! 😉

Read more ➡️ HERE!

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

