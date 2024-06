What pictures are on these cameras???? That’s my big question! Found these in an old bin in my garage. Not even sure the film can be developed. AND have no idea what’s on them! They said it would take a few weeks sooooo I’ll keep you posted! Have you ever found something super old in your garage, closet, or attic? Let us know!

Some big items people tend to find are:

Diaries

Pictures

Letters

Documents

Share with us what YOU have found!