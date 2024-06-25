What Is Your State Known For?

I’m originally from Wisconsin and as you see in the picture - Wisconsin is known for CHEESE! Those were some amazing cheese curds that we had on our visit to Wisconsin last month, in fact! 😋 I think you could also say it’s known for Beer and Brats (that’s Bratwurst) too!
Here are some others from Business Insider:
California: HOLLYWOOD
Colorado: SKIING
Georgia: PEACHES
Idaho: POTATOES
Illinois: DEEP DISH PIZZA
Kansas: THE WIZARD OF OZ
Maine: LOBSTER
Nevada: VEGAS
New York: BROADWAY
AND FLORIDA IS... THEME PARKS! Check out all the States here: https://www.businessinsider.com/what-every-state-is-best-known-for