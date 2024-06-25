What Is Your State Known For?

cheese curds

By Kristy Knight

I’m originally from Wisconsin and as you see in the picture - Wisconsin is known for CHEESE! Those were some amazing cheese curds that we had on our visit to Wisconsin last month, in fact! 😋 I think you could also say it’s known for Beer and Brats (that’s Bratwurst) too!

Here are some others from Business Insider:

California: HOLLYWOOD

Colorado: SKIING

Georgia: PEACHES

Idaho: POTATOES

Illinois: DEEP DISH PIZZA

Kansas: THE WIZARD OF OZ

Maine: LOBSTER

Nevada: VEGAS

New York: BROADWAY

AND FLORIDA IS... THEME PARKS! Check out all the States here: https://www.businessinsider.com/what-every-state-is-best-known-for


