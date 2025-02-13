What do you REALLY want for Valentine’s Day?

If they say they don’t want anything... they’re lying!

Valentine's Day
By Mike Kruz

Valentine’s Day is a day of love and romance and gifts... but what do we really want?

A new survey finds that most of us are wanting a sentimental gift! Think personalized gifts, handwritten and handmade cards and experiences.

If you’re not feeling THAT creative, classic gifts like flowers and chocolates were next up on the list. Maybe both, even!

But... what should you stay away from? Simple. Don’t show up EMPTY-HANDED (even if they swore “I don’t want anything”)! That, or with something that’s clearly “re-gifted.”

No matter what the gifts are, on average, those who are coupled up are expected to spend an average of $155 tomorrow.

Read more from our source ➡️ USA Today


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

