What do you REALLY want for Valentine’s Day? If they say they don’t want anything... they’re lying!

Valentine’s Day is a day of love and romance and gifts... but what do we really want?

A new survey finds that most of us are wanting a sentimental gift! Think personalized gifts, handwritten and handmade cards and experiences.

If you’re not feeling THAT creative, classic gifts like flowers and chocolates were next up on the list. Maybe both, even!

But... what should you stay away from? Simple. Don’t show up EMPTY-HANDED (even if they swore “I don’t want anything”)! That, or with something that’s clearly “re-gifted.”

No matter what the gifts are, on average, those who are coupled up are expected to spend an average of $155 tomorrow.

Read more from our source ➡️ USA Today



