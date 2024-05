The long weekend is almost here! The end of another school year and SUMMER vacation time!? Wow, how did that happen? If you listen to my show, you know that my plans will involve heading to the beach, water, and sand. LOL! I moved here from Wisconsin decades ago and the feeling I get when going to the beach and knowing we live in paradise is still with me. I try to do it as much as possible. Soooo.. where will the weekend take you?