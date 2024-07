It’s almost FRIDAY! Are you making plans yet?

Here are some cool things around the Tampa Bay area that you could check out:

*SUNSET IN SNOW CIRCLE - HYDE PARK - JULY 26 FROM 5-8PM

*YBOR CITY SATURDAY MARKET - CENTENNIAL PARK - JULY 26 FROM 9AM-1PM

*TAMPA BAY RAYS CONCERT SERIES - JIMMY EAT WORLD - JULY 26 AFTER THE GAME

*BACK TO SCHOOL BASH - BRANDON MALL - JULY 27 FROM 10AM-2PM

...and many more!