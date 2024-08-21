Top free attractions If flowers are your thing then the International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Oregon, should be on your list. The Washington Park garden has more than 10,000 individual rose bushes of 600 varieties. There is a fee to park at Washington Park. (SHELL - stock.adobe.com)

I always heard that wedding season was June - October, but I didn’t realize the most popular months to get married were September and October!

According to last years numbers, THE KNOT has come up with this:

💐

September and October were tied as the most popular months to get married in 2023. They mark the peak of wedding season. And SEPTEMBER is predicted to be the most popular THIS YEAR IN 2024!

June is next! Early summer is always up there and last year June was the second-most popular time to get married.

Tied for third place were April and November. These months may offer more flexibility and budget-friendly options compared to summer or fall.

July and August tied for fourth place last year and coming in fifth place - March and May!

Did you get married this year? Are you planning a wedding? Let us know the month YOU PICKED! And congratulations!



