We all have memories of that tragic day. We remember how we heard the news, where we were, what we did, the people we reached out to.. as we watched in horror.

I was on the air that afternoon from 3-7pm. I don’t think we played any music at all. I just remember putting people on the air, with back-to-back calls. We shared our raw emotions that day with one another.

We will forever pray for the victims and their families. We will never forget all the suffering that happened that day, and in the aftermath.

I took this picture in 2018. My daughter and I took a trip to New York and on a very cloudy and rainy day, we went here.



