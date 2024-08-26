We all have THAT friend who’s ALWAYS late!

We don’t typically like to lie to others, but could this be an acceptable instance?

A woman’s TikTok went viral after her friends made a dinner reservation, telling her it was for 8 pm, when it was actually for 8:30!

The woman, notorious for being late to EVERYTHING, showed up at 8:22 pm, looked around for her friends, and didn’t see them. So, she approached the hostess, who said she was the FIRST to arrive!

See her video below... ⬇️⬇️

Ethically speaking, is that ok to do? 🤔

An expert said it’s best to not lie, but confronting a friend can also backfire and make you seem controlling. So, maybe tricking them could work by SHAMING them into being on time.

One person’s warning to her was this: “The next step is ‘forgetting’ to invite you.”

Touché!

Better to be given an earlier time than not be invited at all!

What say you? E-mail me 📧➡️ HERE!



