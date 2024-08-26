We all have THAT friend who’s ALWAYS late!

Could this be the solution we’ve needed all this time? 🤔

Always late?

By Mike Kruz

We don’t typically like to lie to others, but could this be an acceptable instance?

A woman’s TikTok went viral after her friends made a dinner reservation, telling her it was for 8 pm, when it was actually for 8:30!

The woman, notorious for being late to EVERYTHING, showed up at 8:22 pm, looked around for her friends, and didn’t see them. So, she approached the hostess, who said she was the FIRST to arrive!

See her video below... ⬇️⬇️

Ethically speaking, is that ok to do? 🤔

An expert said it’s best to not lie, but confronting a friend can also backfire and make you seem controlling. So, maybe tricking them could work by SHAMING them into being on time.

One person’s warning to her was this: “The next step is ‘forgetting’ to invite you.”

Touché!

Better to be given an earlier time than not be invited at all!

What say you? E-mail me 📧➡️ HERE!


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!