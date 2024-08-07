Wanna smell like Auntie Anne’s Pretzels?! 🥨

Right on the heels of dog perfume too...

Knead by Auntie Anne's

By Mike Kruz

My sister, Amy, her first summer job was at one of those Auntie Anne’s Pretzels kiosks in the mall, so I used to look forward to her coming home from work, a bag of un-sold pretzels in hand... 😋

But, as soon as she dropped that bag off in the kitchen, her next stop was the bathroom to rinse away 8 hours worth of dough, grease, you-name-it, from making those yummy pretzels all day.

While this might not be for her... YOU TOO could smell like your favorite mall pretzel! Auntie Anne’s is launching their very own signature fragrance called “Knead,” to celebrate both how VITAL it is and, well, bread dough.

They say, “Smell is a special and powerful sense and fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment. Eau De Pretzel!”

Knead will become available next Wednesday (August 14th) in 1 and 3.4-ounce bottles... for $25 and $45, respectively.

You’ll be able to pick up a bottle from AuntieAnnes.com/knead.

(Auntie Anne’s)

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

