Wanna smell like Auntie Anne’s Pretzels?! 🥨

My sister, Amy, her first summer job was at one of those Auntie Anne’s Pretzels kiosks in the mall, so I used to look forward to her coming home from work, a bag of un-sold pretzels in hand... 😋

But, as soon as she dropped that bag off in the kitchen, her next stop was the bathroom to rinse away 8 hours worth of dough, grease, you-name-it, from making those yummy pretzels all day.

While this might not be for her... YOU TOO could smell like your favorite mall pretzel! Auntie Anne’s is launching their very own signature fragrance called “Knead,” to celebrate both how VITAL it is and, well, bread dough.

They say, “Smell is a special and powerful sense and fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment. Eau De Pretzel!”

Knead will become available next Wednesday (August 14th) in 1 and 3.4-ounce bottles... for $25 and $45, respectively.

You’ll be able to pick up a bottle from AuntieAnnes.com/knead.

(Auntie Anne’s)