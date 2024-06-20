Wang Chung Interview

Wang Chung

By Kristy Knight

I was very excited to talk with Jack Hues from the band, Wang Chung! AND you could see Wang Chung perform on Saturday night at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Yep, there’s a BIG show coming up this weekend called Abducted by The 80s. We’ve been giving away tickets to it all week long and you’ll have one more chance tomorrow morning (6/21/24) with Ann Kelly during Dove Morning Trivia at 7:10am. Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes will perform.

How cool will this show be?? I wonder if I still have my light blue parachute pants anywhere.. 🤔

