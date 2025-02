Eat’n Park is rolling out its Valentine’s Day-themed cookie.

Forget about the flowers and cards - what about the DESSERTS!?

Anything red velvet I’m all about, btw. 😋

Check out this list of special desserts for tomorrow and the weekend of LOVE:

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/valentines-day-ideas/g3180/valentines-desserts/

❤️💗❤️💗