Trying to figure out what the kids want for Christmas? Looks like a lot of the same stuff WE wanted as kids!

The National Retail Federation revealing that 183.4-million people in the U.S. will do some shopping on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but what exactly are we buying?

The most popular gift categories include clothes (54%), gift cards (44%), toys (36%) and books, video games and other media (31%).

When it comes to the kiddos, a lot of the hot toys are the same ones that we got excited to see under the tree on Christmas morning!

For boys this year, Legos and Hot Wheels are super popular, while it’s Barbie (of course!) and dolls, in general, for the girls.