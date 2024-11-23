Trying to figure out what the kids want for Christmas?

Looks like a lot of the same stuff WE wanted as kids!

kids Christmas
By Mike Kruz

The National Retail Federation revealing that 183.4-million people in the U.S. will do some shopping on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but what exactly are we buying?

The most popular gift categories include clothes (54%), gift cards (44%), toys (36%) and books, video games and other media (31%).

When it comes to the kiddos, a lot of the hot toys are the same ones that we got excited to see under the tree on Christmas morning!

For boys this year, Legos and Hot Wheels are super popular, while it’s Barbie (of course!) and dolls, in general, for the girls.

Read more from the National Retail Federation HERE!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

