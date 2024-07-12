TRAIN Streaming July 22nd

Train Tour Opener With O.A.R. And Natasha Bedingfield In Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 12: Singer Pat Monahan of Train performs as the band kicks off the Play That Song Tour in support of the album "A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat" at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TRAIN FANS!

First, I love this band and Pat Monahan! Second, I hope they sing ‘When I Look To The Sky’ on August 20th when they’re here in Tampa! How amazing would that be at an outdoor venue!?! They’re coming to the Mid Florida Amp with REO Speedwagon in August and you can register for FREE tickets on our Contest page!

PLUS, did you hear that Train got to play their first-ever show at London’s Royal Albert Hall? And just because you may not have been in London to see it - you can watch it on stream July 22nd!

The streaming platform Veeps will stream the show, with tickets for $11.99 each. If you’re a Veeps All Access subscriber, you can get the show free. Train will appear on the stream live starting at 8:00pm and answer questions from fans. NICE!

AND on July 26, Train will release Live at Royal Albert Hall, a new album which documents the show.

That’s all my Train info for now.. see you at the show in August!



