Trails in Tampa Bay

Where will the path lead you? There are so many great trails/boardwalks to get your walk/bike ride/run in. Just remember to bring lots of water, especially if you’re outside this Summer! IT’S HOT! Here are some of the top picks in our area according to the All Trails website:

Tampa Riverwalk - Made USA Today’s Top 10! #4 in America!

Flatwoods Loop Trail - A seven mile paved loop where you could see lots of wildlife.

Morris Bridge Bike Trail - Approximately 30 miles of biking trails for you to check out.

Courtney Campbell Causeway West Trail - If you love seeing a water view while you walk, this is your Trail!

Bayshore Blvd - A long, waterfront strip AND you could always wander over to Hyde Park for food and shopping, too.

Lettuce Lake Park Boardwalk and Tower - It’s really beautiful and the tower is awesome, especially at sunset.

Make sure to let us know your favorites! 🚶‍♀️🚲