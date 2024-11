FILE PHOTO: Retailers are already serving Thanksgiving dinner discounts to shoppers.

...AND MORE DISHES. Found this on Delish.com

YUM!!

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE - came in at #1

ROASTED POTATOES

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY - well, not a SIDE dish.

PECAN PIE

CRANBERRY SAUCE

MASHED POTATO CASSEROLE

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

CRANBERRY BRIE PULL-APART BREAD

THE PERFECT GRAVY

CLASSIC STUFFING

HARVEST CAESAR SALAD

What are some of your favorites?