TPA Makes Best Airport List

TPA is #8 on the Top 10 list according to Travel + Leisure readers. The criteria was based on: Access, Check-in/Security, Restaurants/Bars, Shopping, and Design.
I get to see a lot of TPA with all my travel to Wisconsin and NYC to see family! (And that means I get to see a lot of PHOEBE, too! 🦩)
Here’s the complete list:
1. Minneapolis-St Paul International
2. Rhode Island T. F. Green International
3. Palm Beach International
4. Savannah/Hilton Head International
5. Indianapolis International
6. Kansas City International
7. Manchester-Boston Regional
8. Tampa International
9. John Wayne Airport
10. Portland International