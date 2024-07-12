TPA Makes Best Airport List

TPA

By Kristy Knight

TPA is #8 on the Top 10 list according to Travel + Leisure readers. The criteria was based on: Access, Check-in/Security, Restaurants/Bars, Shopping, and Design.

I get to see a lot of TPA with all my travel to Wisconsin and NYC to see family! (And that means I get to see a lot of PHOEBE, too! 🦩)

Here’s the complete list:

1. Minneapolis-St Paul International

2. Rhode Island T. F. Green International

3. Palm Beach International

4. Savannah/Hilton Head International

5. Indianapolis International

6. Kansas City International

7. Manchester-Boston Regional

8. Tampa International

9. John Wayne Airport

10. Portland International


