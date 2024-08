Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

Do you fly in and out of Tampa International Airport a lot? And get to see Phoebe the Flamingo quite a bit?

Well get ready for.. AIRSIDE D!

TPA will feature two new lounge areas soon at the future Airside D.

It will have 16 gates for domestic and international flights, two levels and a mezzanine, plus new dining options!!

✈️🦩