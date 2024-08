Orlando made the list! Is this any surprise!? Not too far of a drive and you’re in a very HAPPY PLACE! 🙂

(We loving heading over to Disney Springs and try to get there every couple of months! Good shopping for the holidays over there, too!)

Here’s the list of some of the TOP DESTINATIONS according to AAA - Orlando is in second place:

Seattle, WA

Orlando, FL

Anchorage, AK

New York, NY

Boston, MA

Las Vegas, NV

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

Juneau, AK