Top Halloween Costumes (So Far..)

Yes, I know it’s July. Halloween is over 3 months away.. but we’re starting to see HALLOWEEN items in stores already!!! 😱

Let’s go over some of the BIG Halloween costumes for 2024 (so far):

Beetlejuice - with the new movie coming out on Sept 6th, we knew this would be a big one!

Witch - the new Wicked movie is coming out in November, so this is a must!

Harley Quinn - the new Joker 2 movie will be out in October soooo...

Deadpool and Wolverine - you get the idea..

Taylor Swift - no need to explain this one!

Do you already know what YOU want to be for Halloween!?







