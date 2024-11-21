The top “Guy Cry” movies are here

Nodding my head along with a bunch of these

Guy cry movies

By Mike Kruz

Apparently “Guy Cry” movies are a thing... and the website TheRinger.com set out to determine the top ones.

They classify “Guy Cry” flicks as those movies concerned with more masculine topics, like sports, war and father-son relationships.

But, they’re also emotionally affecting enough to reduce men to tears!

Here’s their top 5...

1. “Furious 7″ (2015). The one where they said goodbye to Paul Walker’s character after his death in real life.

2. “Armageddon” (1998)

3. “Interstellar” (2014)

4. “Click” (2006)

5. “Good Will Hunting” (1997)

While it’s hard to argue with the number one pick, a couple of the others further down the list really resonated with me.

At 15, it was “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” which, if my memory serves me correctly, was the first movie I saw in theaters and I cried like a literal baby!

Finally, 13th on the list was “Field of Dreams”... and yeah, it’s IMPOSSIBLE for me end that movie NOT in tears, especially when Ray asks John, “Hey Dad... You wanna have a catch?”

Yeah... this one ⬇️⬇️ below 😭😭

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!