TIA - New Terminal

Well, this is exciting. Tampa International Airport is expanding and in 2028 we should have a whole new terminal to explore!
TERMINAL D
There will be 16 gates for International and Domestic travel. Looks like they’re planning on two levels, a mezzanine, and room for two airline lounges.
It will be TIA’s largest airside with over 600,000 square feet. Putting that in perspective, Airside A has 235,000 square feet.
As long as Phoebe the Flamingo is staying, I’m good.
We need to get our pics with Phoebe when we travel!!!!! 🦩