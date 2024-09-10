TIA - New Terminal

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

Well, this is exciting. Tampa International Airport is expanding and in 2028 we should have a whole new terminal to explore!

TERMINAL D

There will be 16 gates for International and Domestic travel. Looks like they’re planning on two levels, a mezzanine, and room for two airline lounges.

It will be TIA’s largest airside with over 600,000 square feet. Putting that in perspective, Airside A has 235,000 square feet.

As long as Phoebe the Flamingo is staying, I’m good.

We need to get our pics with Phoebe when we travel!!!!! 🦩



