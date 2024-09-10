TIA - New Terminal

Phoebe Out of more than 65,000 entries, Phoebe is the winning name for Tampa International Airport’s famous flamingo sculpture. (Tampa International Airport)

By Kristy Knight

Well, this is exciting. Tampa International Airport is expanding and in 2028 we should have a whole new terminal to explore!

TERMINAL D

There will be 16 gates for International and Domestic travel. Looks like they’re planning on two levels, a mezzanine, and room for two airline lounges.

It will be TIA’s largest airside with over 600,000 square feet. Putting that in perspective, Airside A has 235,000 square feet.

As long as Phoebe the Flamingo is staying, I’m good.

We need to get our pics with Phoebe when we travel!!!!! 🦩


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!