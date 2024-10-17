Throwback Thursday: A View-Master movie on the way?!

A concept hitting the big screen based on the toy we had as kids

Three generations of a View-Master "3-D Viewer" are seen displayed in this photograph from Fisher-Price. (Fisher-Price/Getty Images)

By Mike Kruz

If the above photos look familiar (or at least the red one for me), then chances are you had an AWESOME childhood!

Did you know the View-Master has been with us since 1939? That said, it’s about time we get a movie about it!

Mattel has linked up with Sony for quote, “a four-quadrant family adventure,” whatever that means. Plus, the movie will be live-action.

Mattel says, quote, “View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film.”

Read more here ➡️ Hollywood Reporter

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

