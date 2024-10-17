Throwback Thursday: A View-Master movie on the way?!

Three generations of a View-Master "3-D Viewer" are seen displayed in this photograph from Fisher-Price. (Fisher-Price/Getty Images)

If the above photos look familiar (or at least the red one for me), then chances are you had an AWESOME childhood!

Did you know the View-Master has been with us since 1939? That said, it’s about time we get a movie about it!

Mattel has linked up with Sony for quote, “a four-quadrant family adventure,” whatever that means. Plus, the movie will be live-action.

Mattel says, quote, “View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film.”

Read more here ➡️ Hollywood Reporter