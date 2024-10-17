Throwback Thursday: A View-Master movie on the way?!

If the above photos look familiar (or at least the red one for me), then chances are you had an AWESOME childhood!
Did you know the View-Master has been with us since 1939? That said, it’s about time we get a movie about it!
Mattel has linked up with Sony for quote, “a four-quadrant family adventure,” whatever that means. Plus, the movie will be live-action.
Mattel says, quote, “View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film.”
Read more here ➡️ Hollywood Reporter