It’s Thursday, so let’s hop in our “time machine” and visit the Sunshine State in the 1950s!

I found this cool video that showcases a bit of the whole state. Pretty wild seeing how most of the areas we pass through every single day are nearly unrecognizable!

📽️ Watch here ⬇️

What would you bring back that’s missing these days?

Send me an email ➡️ HERE to let me know! 😎