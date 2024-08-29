Throwback: “I Have a Dream...” 61 years later!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 6 DECADES, since Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. delivered quite possibly the most famous speech of all time on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.
Now, 61 years (and a day) later, we are still working on realizing such dreams as judging others not, “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Have you ever seen/heard the whole thing?
Check it out below... ⬇️⬇️ as well as a link to the full transcript underneath the video.