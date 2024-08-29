Throwback: “I Have a Dream...” 61 years later!

March on Washington - 1963 (FILES) US civil rights leader Martin Luther KIng (C) waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC (Washington Monument in background) during the "March on Washington". 28 August marks the 40th anniversary of the famous "I Have a Dream" speech, which is credited with mobilizing supporters of desegregation and prompted the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. AFP PHOTO/FILES (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP)

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 6 DECADES, since Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. delivered quite possibly the most famous speech of all time on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

Now, 61 years (and a day) later, we are still working on realizing such dreams as judging others not, “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Have you ever seen/heard the whole thing?

Check it out below... ⬇️⬇️ as well as a link to the full transcript underneath the video.