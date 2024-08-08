Throwback: A brief history of the Olympics “newest” sport

50 years since its inception, BREAKING makes its Olympic debut, but don’t call it “breakdancing”

Olympic breaking

By Mike Kruz

With the Paris Games coming to a close on Sunday, we finally get to the Breaking competition, starting tomorrow. One of the new events added this year, the women’s competition takes place Friday, Aug. 9 with the qualifying rounds running from 10 am to 12 noon and the final three rounds from 2-4 pm.

The men’s competition is the following day, Saturday, Aug. 10, with qualifying again from 10 am to 12 noon, with the final three rounds from 2-4 pm.

NBC will show the breaking finals rounds on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 during its prime-time broadcast. Live streams will be on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s a new video that gets into the origins and history of breaking... from 1973 in the Bronx to 2024 in Paris. ⬇️⬇️


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

