Throwback: A brief history of the Olympics “newest” sport

With the Paris Games coming to a close on Sunday, we finally get to the Breaking competition, starting tomorrow. One of the new events added this year, the women’s competition takes place Friday, Aug. 9 with the qualifying rounds running from 10 am to 12 noon and the final three rounds from 2-4 pm.

The men’s competition is the following day, Saturday, Aug. 10, with qualifying again from 10 am to 12 noon, with the final three rounds from 2-4 pm.

NBC will show the breaking finals rounds on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 during its prime-time broadcast. Live streams will be on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Here’s a new video that gets into the origins and history of breaking... from 1973 in the Bronx to 2024 in Paris. ⬇️⬇️



