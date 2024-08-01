Throwback: 43 years ago TODAY... MTV was born 🎶📺

Where were you at 12:01 am on August 1, 1981?

Chances are... inside one of the 2 million LUCKY homes that got to see the birth of MTV: Music Television , starting with the words, “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.”

The very first video played was “Video Killed the Radio Star”, by the Buggles, an unfulfilled prophecy, considering here you are listening to me on the radio, while MTV (as far as I know) doesn’t even play music videos anymore!

Did you have a favorite MTV show? How about a video you first saw on the channel? Would love to know... e-mail me ➡️ HERE .

Found this video of MTV’s first 2 hours! ⬇️⬇️

Super cool seeing the music videos of the day, as well as some of those classic promos and commercials too!