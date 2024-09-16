This Day In Music

By Kristy Knight

This day in music, 10 years ago, on Sept 16th of 2014, Ariana Grande got to #1 on the US album chart with My Everything!

My Everything is Ariana’s second studio album. She’s celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary online.

The album also debuted at #1 in Australia and Canada AND was featured in the Top Ten of twenty countries worldwide. 😲

*Currently, Ariana is starring in and promoting her new movie (which is supposed to be HUGE) Wicked Part 1 - in theaters on November 22nd.

Cannot wait to see this movie!!!!


