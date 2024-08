August 27th of 2013 was a BIG day for Madonna!!

She was named the world’s top-earning celebrity (for 2013) according to Forbes.

She was 55 years old at the time and made an estimated $125m - She had just a few things going on!!

The MDNA tour, clothing and fragrance lines, were just a few money makers for MADONNA.

Forbes said it was the most money she had made in a single year, since it began tracking earnings in 1999.