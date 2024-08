Sonny & Cher fans!!

On this day (August 14th) in 1965, Sonny & Cher and their song I GOT YOU BABE began a 3 week run at #1 on the US singles chart.

I just found out that the song was inspired by the popularity of the word, BABE, at the time.

Like in the song from Bob Dylan, ‘It Ain’t Me Babe.’

Apparently, that’s why Sonny wrote the lyrics and of course added, BABE.