This Day In Music

PILTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Ed Sheeran headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Going back to December 3, 2014

This day in music, Ed Sheeran was named the most-streamed artist in the world by Spotify!

He was 23 years old at the time and had more than 860 million streams on the Spotify - beating Eminem and Coldplay.

Katy Perry was 2014′s most streamed female artist.

Ariana Grande came in second.

Lana Del Rey came in third.