Record of the Year nominee WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

I’m posting TWO stories today for ‘This Day In Music’ today because I don’t think any of us will forget the performance that Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke did at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27th of 2013! 😲

Yep, you know the one.

It caused The Parents Television Council (PTC) to issue a complaint against the channel and argued the show should have have been rated suitable for 14 year old children.

People talked about that performance for a very long time!! And still are!!