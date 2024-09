Another excuse to post my picture with Peter Gabriel from the 90s!

He was one of the first big celebrities that I met when I moved down here. BUT, we actually met at an event in NYC that I was sent to.. and this remains one of my favorite radio pictures to this day.

On Sept 11, 1987 -

Peter Gabriel was the big winner at the MTV Awards. He won awards for Best Video, Best Male Video, Best Concept Video, Best Special Effects AND five other awards

- all for the song Sledgehammer!