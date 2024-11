Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Indianapolis, IN INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 01: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

I talked about this yesterday - and it’s big!

On Nov 11, 2009 Taylor Swift became the youngest person to ever win ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR at the 43rd Annual CMA Awards. She was 20 years old.

She also son Best Female Vocalist, Best Album, and Best Music Video of the Year.

That’s A LOT of awards!

The CMAs were live on the ABC TV Network before a sold-out crowd at the Sommet Center in Downtown Nashville.

And she just keeps setting records!