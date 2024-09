The Eagles LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: (L-R) Musicians Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles attend "History Of The Eagles Part One" screening during Sundance London Film And Music Festival 2013 at Sky Superscreen O2 on April 25, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images for Sundance London) (Danny E. Martindale)

On this day in music history - Sept 24th, 1979 - The Eagles released their sixth album, The Long Run.

The lead single ‘Heartache Tonight’ is a song that was co-written by Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bob Seger and JD Souther AND it won a Grammy!

Since their debut in 1972, The Eagles have released 7 studio albums, 3 live albums, 11 compilation albums, 4 video albums and 30 singles.

Five of those singles topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The Eagles currently have a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas.