July 17th, 2011

Bruce Springsteen surprised fans at Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ.

His friend and bandmate, Clarence Clemons, had just passed away in June of 2011.

The boss performed a special tribute to Clarence in front of about 400 people at Wonder Bar. He played for about 45 minutes.

I was very fortunate to have met Clarence Clemons in Tampa years ago and got this picture with him. 💗

