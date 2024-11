The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1966: The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). Standing : Paul MacCartney and John Lennon (1940-1980). Seat : Ringo Starr and George Harrison (1943-2000). August 1966. (Photo by Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images) (Roger Viollet Collection/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

I talked about this on the THIS DAY IN MUSIC feature at 4:40pm this afternoon.. you can hear it every weekday at that time.

And I’m sure big Beatles fans know about it! Nov 1st, 1969 The Beatles got their 13th US No.1 album with ABBEY ROAD.

The final recording featured two George Harrison songs: SOMETHING and HERE COMES THE SUN.

My opinion - Here Comes the Sun is one of the most beautiful songs - ever.