Feb 10. 2023

Miley Cyrus

Two years ago Miley Cyrus was #1 on the US singles chart with the song, Flowers.

The song was HUGE for her - on Spotify earned over 7.7 million plays in its first 24 hours!

It was the best-selling global single of 2023. It earned 2.7 billion streams.

The single debuted at #1 and spent 8 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.