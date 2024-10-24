This Day In Music

Umm.. could you imagine MADONNA coming into one of your college classes!? To talk about her life AND take questions?

On October 24th of 2005, she showed up at a New York University and did just that!

Yep, Madonna gave a surprise lecture (or talk) telling students about her life, career, and new film.

And get this - she arrived UNANNOUNCED at City University’s Hunter College. It was part of the MTV Series Stand In.

The students were expecting to see her film/doc called “I’m Going To Tell You A Secret,” but they never expected MADONNA TO ACTUALLY BE THERE!

