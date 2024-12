So we’re going back to Dec 4, 2006

Britney Spears

Yahoo announced that Britney Spears was the most searched for the year 2006 - than any other topic or person.

Female celebrities dominated the top 10 overall search list that year, with Shakira at number three, Jessica Simpson at number four, and Paris Hilton at number five.

Fast forward to today - Britney just turned 43 a few days ago and said she’s now living in Mexico.