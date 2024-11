INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 01: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Not going back too far today, but it was significant for Taylor Swift..

Nov 24, 2019

Taylor Swift received the Artist of the Decade award at the 47th Annual American Music Awards. The event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift had six wins and she was the biggest winner of the night.

She became the most awarded artist in the show’s history - 29 wins!!