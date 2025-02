Feb 7, 1981

Kool & The Gang

On this day in music, the band started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with Celebration!!

That song was Kool & The Gang’s FIRST #1 hit!

8th Top 40 hit

AND it came in at #7 in the UK!

All these years later it is still such a HUGE song at parties, weddings, events.. WE LOVE IT!