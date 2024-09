Sept 3, 1983

UB40 had their first UK No.1 single with the song, ‘Red Red Wine’.

The song is from their album Labour of Love and it’s actually a cover of a Neil Diamond song from 1968.

UB40 re-released the single in 1988 and it became a HUGE hit - #1 in the US.

