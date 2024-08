August 29th, 1958

Michael Jackson was named the most successful entertainer of all time by Guinness World Records.

His music videos for ‘Beat It’, ‘Billie Jean’, and ‘Thriller’ were recognized as transforming videos into an art forms and even promotional tools.

The 1982 album Thriller, is the best-selling studio album of all time.

Sadly, Michael Jackson passed away from heart failure in 2009 at the age of 50 at his home in Beverly Hills.